Chris Rock is finally set to speak out about that Will Smith Oscars slap.

According to Page Six, Rock, who has mostly stayed quiet about the whole thing since it happened on March 28, 2022, will address the slap on Saturday at his “Chris Rock: Selective Outrage” stand-up show.

The Netflix special is set to stream live from the Hippodrome Theatre in Baltimore, with a source telling the publication: “If you were waiting to see Rock on tour address the infamous Will Smith slap situation… the comedian is waiting to spill his humorous take on it on his live Netflix stand-up special.”

The insider added that the difficult part for Rock has been trying to test out the material while keeping it under wraps.

The source said, “Most stand-ups like to test out their material in smaller clubs before they tape a special,” however Rock “relied on the help of veteran comedy writers to run his jokes by to make sure they were tweaked, solid and funny.”

Another source claimed the slap material “wouldn’t dominate” the show, but added, “People need to tune in till the last joke, they will not be disappointed.”

The Hollywood Reporter claimed this week that there would be appearances by Amy Schumer, Jerry Seinfeld, Arsenio Hall, Leslie Jones, David Spade, Dana Carvey, JB Smoove and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar during the pre and post-show specials on Saturday.

Rock has spoken briefly about the slap, but not gone into too much detail.

Back in July, the comedian joked about the incident during one of his shows.

According to Us Weekly, an eyewitness said the star told the crowd at the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, New Jersey: “Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face.”

Rock insisted at the time, “I’m not a victim, motherf**ker.”

“Yeah, that s**t hurt, motherf**ker,” he went on. “But I shook that sh**t off and went to work the next day… I don’t go to the hospital for a papercut.”

Smith walked onto the stage and slapped Rock at last year’s Oscars after the host made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.

Smith has since been banned from the awards ceremony for 10 years.