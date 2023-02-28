Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola are reportedly set to tie the knot after two years of dating.

According to People, Hamm, 51, recently popped the question after first meeting Osceola, 34, on the set of “Mad Men” back in 2015.

Despite keeping their private lives on the down low, both opting to stay away from social media, they’ve been pictured together on numerous occasions.

They were first romantically linked in 2020 after Hamm split from his partner of 18 years, Jennifer Westfeldt, in 2015.

Hamm’s rep is yet to comment on the news, People stated.

The actor, who stars in 2022 flick “Confess, Fletch” with Osceola, spoke about his relationship while chatting to Howard Stern in September.

He gushed, “It’s good and comfortable and it’s a feeling about taking care of someone else and being taken care of,” adding that although he’s never been married, he “could for sure” see himself settling down.

Hamm noted that his love life has “been a process of working on myself” and “unpacking trauma,” referring to his mother who died when he was just 10 years old.

The actor shared that, over the last few years, he’s been working on healing his wound, caused by the loss of his mother, which has blocked a lot of Hamm’s “emotional accessibility, availability and vulnerability.”

Doing so has “made the relationship that i’m in now even more meaningful and opened up the possibility of things like being married, having kids, you know defining a new version of happiness, life, wellness,” the actor revealed. “All that stuff that sounds hokey and whatever but it’s real and, for one of a better word, it’s what I’m working for. What else is there other than that.”

When asked if he’s in love, Hamm told Stern, “I very much so am [in love].”