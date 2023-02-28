Riley Keough is following in her late mother, Lisa Marie Presley‘s, footsteps and giving Austin Butler her seal of approval. The 33-year-old “Daisy Jones & the Six” star praised Butler’s Oscar-nominated portrayal of her late grandfather, Elvis Presley, in Baz Luhrmann’s biopic, “Elvis”, during an appearance on “Live With Kelly and Ryan”.

“I think he was outstanding and incredible,” Keough shared of Butler. “I couldn’t have imagined anyone being able to pull off what he did in terms of embodying my grandfather. It was really shocking and emotional. It totally blew me away.”

Noting that past portrayals of Elvis have felt like a “caricature,” Keough said that Butler was able to “capture the humanity” in the legendary singer.

“I was in tears for a week because of the film, but also because of his performance,” Keough shared, revealing that she immediately texted Butler after viewing the film before she’d met him in person.

As for a potential Oscar win for the actor, Keough simply said, “Fingers crossed!”

Keough is following in her musical family’s footsteps as she prepares to debut her vocal abilities in the upcoming Prime Video adaptation of the novel “Daisy Jones & the Six”. ET spoke with Keough at the premiere of the show earlier this month, and she touched on the pressures of continuing her family’s musical legacy.

“I certainly wouldn’t put that pressure on it. I don’t know if there is continuing my grandfather’s legacy, it’s its own sort of thing to me. But it was a really fun experience for me,” Keough said of making the show. “I’m not a musician — or I am now I guess. I’ve been interested in film my whole life and so for me, it was more really loving to get to have a relationship with music in that way.”

“I’ve listened to music and my whole family are musicians and I’ve been around this world a lot and been on tour and all that kind of stuff,” she continued. “But I’d never really done it myself. So for me, it was more about my personal relationship with getting to play music, which was fun.”

“Daisy Jones & The Six” premieres March 3 on Prime Video.

