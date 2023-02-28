Jon Gries is clearing the air on behalf of his “White Lotus” co-star Aubrey Plaza after she appeared annoyed onstage at the SAG Awards Sunday night as the cast accepted their win for Best Ensemble.

Gries, who portrayed Tanya McQuoid’s seemingly monstrous husband Greg Hunt in the hit HBO series, explained to Page Six what really happened between him and Plaza onstage.

The actor recalled telling the “Emily the Criminal” star to “look to the front” as she was “being blocked by about 15 people.”

READ MORE: Aubrey Plaza’s Stylist Defends Her Revealing SAG Awards Dress: ‘I Wanted Underboob’

Drama Series Ensemble, “The White Lotus”- 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Los Angeles, California, USA – 26 Feb 2023. — Photo by Nina Westervelt/Shutterstock for SAG Awards

Gries also told Plaza, “You might want to fix that first,” referring to her plunging cutout Michael Kors dress that revealed her underboob.

The 65-year-old then said that Plaza, 38, was “just being funny” following their attention-grabbing interaction.

“I think what she was intimating is why would that be a problem if my nipple is showing,” he clarified.

“That’s her humour — she has that dry, deadpan wit; that’s her biting wit.”

Aubrey Plaza showcases her killer abs on the red carpet. — Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

READ MORE: Trending Now: Jenna Ortega And Aubrey Plaza Goof Off Backstage At The SAG Awards

Additionally, Gries debunked the theory that Plaza was rattled for not having an opportunity to speak at the podium by revealing that the entire “White Lotus” ensemble was already made aware that co-star F. Murray Abraham would speak on the cast’s behalf.

“We wanted him to speak; we all wanted him to,” Gries told the outlet of the 83-year-old Oscar winner. “He’s F. Murray Abraham! He’s a frigging legend.”

Further clarifying internet rumours, Gries shared that he followed up with Plaza the next morning after noticing their exchange went viral, noting he was upset it became a “creepy moment.”

READ MORE: ‘The White Lotus’ Cast Party Behind-The-Scenes In Sicily

“You weren’t really upset?” the “Napoleon Dynamite” actor texted Plaza, to which she responded, “No! Not at all!”

He added that Plaza even joked around with him, thanking him for “saving” her from a wardrobe malfunction.

And if that wasn’t enough evidence to support that all is good between the pair, Gries noted that the “Parks and Rec” alum partied with the rest of the “White Lotus” cast until 1:30 a.m. at Chateau Marmont after the awards ceremony.