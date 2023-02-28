“Naatu Naatu” is coming to the Oscars.

The viral song that gripped the entertainment industries across the globe will be performed live at the 95th Academy Awards on March 12.

Executive producers and showrunners Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner, and executive producer Molly McNearney announced on Feb. 28 that the song from the SS Rajamouli-directed “RRR” will be performed at the Oscars this year.

“Naatu Naatu” is also nominated in the Best Original Score category. The music for “Naatu Naatu” is composed by M.M. Keeravaani and its lyrics are by Chandrabose. Singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava will make their Oscars debut performing the song.

“Naatu Naatu” and “RRR” have had a fantastic run in the international awards market — It won the Best Song and Best Film, respectively, at the Critics Choice Movie Awards in January. “Naatu Naatu” also bagged the Best Original Golden Globe trophy.

WE CREATED HISTORY!! 🇮🇳 Proud and privileged to share that #NaatuNaatu has been nominated for Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards. #Oscars #RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/T2RH13kNXN — DVV Entertainment (@DVVMovies) January 24, 2023

“Naatu Naatu”, which actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR dance along to in a much-buzzed sequence in “RRR”, is the first Indian song to be nominated for an Oscar.

Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the 95th Oscars will be held Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide.