The Weeknd attends 20th Century Studio's "Avatar 2: The Way of Water" U.S. Premiere at Dolby Theatre on December 12, 2022 in Hollywood, California.

The Weeknd has become the first artist to reach 100 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

The Canadian singer scored the biggest monthly listener count ever on the platform with 100.4 million, making him the no. 1 artist in the world on Spotify.

The major music milestone comes days after he released a remix of his track “Die for You” with longtime collaborator Ariana Grande. The new version of the smash hit continues to put up numbers with 23.2 million Spotify streams in under a week’s time.

Spotify confirmed the impressive history-making accomplishment on Monday.

The Weeknd surpassed his music peers’ monthly Spotify listeners with Miley Cyrus trailing behind with 82.5 million listeners, Taylor Swift with 80.3 million and Drake’s 68.6 million listeners, as per Billboard.

The four-time Grammy winner’s latest unprecedented milestone also comes days after he released “Live at SoFi Stadium” on HBO, a televised concert documenting one of his sold-out Los Angeles shows.