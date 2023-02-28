Michael B. Jordan attends the Los Angeles Premiere Of "Creed III" at TCL Chinese Theatre on February 27, 2023 in Hollywood, California.

Michael B. Jordan is making his directorial debut with “Creed III”, and he’s excited for some very special people to see it.

Jordan’s nearest and dearest got to see the film on Monday night at the Los Angeles premiere, and he recently told ET Canada’s Keshia Chanté who he was most looking forward to seeing his work as a director.

He gushed, “Mom and dad for sure, yeah definitely.

“You know, this is a love letter to a lot of relationships that I have in my life. A lot of people that, you know, I got a chance to experience and be around and learn from.

“For the people that know me the best, this is a love letter for a lot of them.

“I feel really excited for them to see it together,” Jordan added.

Elsewhere in the chat, Chanté commented on his co-star Jonathan Majors calling him a “generous director.”

Jonathan Majors and Michael B. Jordan attend the Los Angeles Premiere Of “Creed III” at TCL Chinese Theatre on February 27, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic/Getty)

However, the host pointed out that in some scenes he was chewing his head off.

She asked, “Then you’re going behind the camera and encouraging it. What was that like for you?”

Jordan responded, “It was fun, he’s such a talented actor.

“For me, all my cast, to be able to kind of uplift them and put them in a position to win… especially if the character calls for it. That’s the fun part, we’re competitive people, but we want the movie, we want the scene to win.”