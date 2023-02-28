Musician Ben Kweller is mourning the death of his son.

He announced on Instagram Tuesday that his 16-year-old son Dorian Zev Kweller was killed the night before.

Kweller began his post, “There’s no way that I can be typing this but I am…. Our son, Dorian Zev Kweller, was killed last night.”

READ MORE: Canadian Actor Gordon Pinsent, Who Starred In ‘Away From Her’, Has Died At 92

“He was only 16 and he was a true legend. Kindest, gentle soul, a friend to all. If you knew him, you know. We’ll never get over him as long as we’re here on earth,” he continued.

The 41-year-old then asked for fans to keep his memory alive by sharing Dorian’s music. The teenager was an aspiring songwriter like his father and was beginning his journey, according to the post.

“Please keep his spirit alive with your memories and the music he made @reallyzev. Dorian Zev wrote and recorded songs every day. A true poet from the day he started speaking,” shared Kweller. “Only a few of his recordings were released but he was on a path and excited about his journey. He had so many plans!!! His first gig was in two weeks, at SXSW. My last text with him was about the merch he wanted to make. My baby boy was at the starting line with so much life ahead of him…”

The musician concluded his post by thanking everyone for their support.

READ MORE: Hayden Panettiere’s Brother Jansen Panettiere Dies At Age 28

“I have no idea why things like this happen. We’re in complete shock and don’t know what the future holds. Lizzy, Judah, and I have no idea how to deal with this disaster. Thank you for your prayers and support and we apologize if we are slow to respond to messages. 💔,” he added.

Famous friends and fans were shocked at the news, sharing their condolences in the comments.

Alternative rock band Guster wrote, “We are heartbroken and feel lucky to have known him. Dorian lived sixteen years full of the love and light you gave him,” while musician Kevin Morby commented, “This shatters my heart. I am thinking of you and your beautiful family. Sending all of my love. Let me know if i can help in any way possible. ❤️”

Kweller did not reveal the cause of Dorian’s death.

He’s also father to Dorian’s younger brother Judah.