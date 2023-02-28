Steven Yeun is opening up about his past with drugs.

The 39-year-old actor, who just landed a major Marvel gig, shares that he “came to a lot of things late” in life during his candid, wide-ranging interview with WSJ. Magazine.

As a result of Yeun often falling behind, he says he “went a little ham with that stuff, trying to make up for lost time,” before becoming a father.

The dad of two notes that he still remains curious about psychedelics.

“It’s becoming standard to do DMT or lick a toad,” he says. “I haven’t done that, but I’d like to, at some point.”

Steven Yeun on the cover of WSJ. Magazine — Photo by Yoshiyuki Matsumura

The “Nope” actor, who broke out over a decade ago playing the heroic Glenn Rhee on “The Walking Dead”, further explains how he mainly used drugs to quiet his mind and his tendency to overthink, which Yeun believes is both his curse and his superpower.

“For me, it was the slowing down of my mind that was really effective and necessary,” he tells the publication. “It’s the way I’ve been since I was 4, when I got dropped here and my brain went into a hyperdrive of self-defence.”

“I can obsess over something. I can be taken down by thoughts,” he adds.

In Yeun’s cover story, the Oscar nominated actor goes on to chat about his cultural identity, detailing the “tension” he experienced growing up, “mostly trying to explain myself,” as he “was more messed up by the thoughts of others.”

Elsewhere in WSJ. Magazine‘s Spring Men’s Style Issue, available on March 11, Yeun discusses his latest role in the highly anticipated Netflix series “Beef” — a dark comedy with Ali Wong premiering in April — life as a father, his relationship with his “Walking Dead” co-stars and more.