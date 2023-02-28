The Prince and Princess of Wales are having some friendly competition.

Kate Middleton and Prince William are in South Wales ahead of the country’s national day on Wednesday to celebrate the feast day for St. David, Wales’ patron saint.

They visited a few locations, including the Brynawel Rehab center which the Royal Foundation supports, but it was their appearance at the Aberavon Celtic Leisure Centre that had the wheels turning.

The royal couple audited a spin class where they also held a little competition.

The race is on here in Aberavon on the eve of #StDavidsDay! 🚲



Mae’r ras wedi dechrau yma yn Aberafan ar y diwrnod cyn #StDavidsDay! 🚲 pic.twitter.com/MzLUnudsvn — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) February 28, 2023

After a few minutes of frantic cycling, Middleton came out on top of the 45-second Tour de Aberavon sprint – and she did it all in heels.

William and Kate are also visiting Aberavon Celtic Leisure Centre, where this happened in the spin studio! The 45-second Tour de Aberavon sprint was won by Kate, in heels: pic.twitter.com/puQ5Y0AHe2 — Emily Nash (@emynash) February 28, 2023

The center even awarded the duchess with small gold trophy.

The popular couple were also greeted by throngs of fans as they left the center, taking time to take pictures and shake hands with the crowd.

The couple rounded off their day’s events by dropping by the headquarters of the Wales Air Ambulance where they met with emergency workers, volunteers and supports. The prince also became the Royal Patron of the Wales Air Ambulance charity, previously serving as an Air Ambulance and an RAF search and rescue helicopter pilot.