Pedro Pascal might be a self-confessed “blabbermouth,” but even he knows to keep any “The Mandalorian”-related secrets to himself.

Pascal chats to ET Canada’s Carlos Bustamante ahead of the “Star Wars” spinoff’s season 3 debut.

When asked whether he has to keep what’s happening to himself, the actor replies: “This is the only one that I keep it in, which is strange. It’s very out of character for me because I’m a blabbermouth. I tell everybody everything.

“And I always say to myself, ‘Who’s going to say anything? Nobody cares that much.’

“But with this, I didn’t even tell my family… 1) about Grogu 2) about Luke Skywalker making an appearance in season 2.

“And I’m not going to tell anybody anything about what goes down in season 3 either. Goodnight,” the star, who plays The Mandalorian, jokingly adds.

Bustamante then asks whether creator Jon Favreau knows how the series will end.

Pascal insists, “If he does know how it ends, he hasn’t told me. And I don’t want to know necessarily. I like being surprised by what comes in as it comes in.

“This is definitely a character that could have a very, very long-term lifespan. As far as me getting to play him, at a certain point, I may not be able to fit into the suit, but there will always be someone who can.”