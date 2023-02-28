Kelsea Ballerini is taking yet another step to distance herself from ex-husband Morgan Evans.

According to a report in Page Six, Ballerini unfollowed Morgan’s Instagram account, following the exes settling their divorce in November and the subsequent revelation that she’s now dating “Outer Banks” star Chase Stokes.

Last week, Ballerini appeared on Alex Cooper’s “Call Her Daddy” podcast, where she took issue with Evans’ claims of being “blindsided” by the breakup in his new single “Over For You”.

“As he’s putting out a song about being blindsided, he’s taking half the house that he didn’t pay for,” Ballerini said. “How was I married to this person for this long and I had no idea that that bit of character was tucked within that human being?”

Following the interview, a report from Page Six alleged that Ballerini cheated on Evans with The Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart during their marriage.

Meanwhile, in the midst of all this post-divorce drama, Evans is now telling his side of the story in a five-part docuseries for “Over for You”.

According to a press release, the docuseries follows Evans on tour in Australia and New Zealand, including CMC Rocks QLD Festival, where he debuted “Over for You” to a crowd of 25,000 fans. “This song is the most personal thing I’ve ever written and the most personal thing I’ve ever shared,” said Evans. “I didn’t realize that I was going to feel this, but after I played it at CMC Rocks, I did feel a weight off my chest.”

“Directed by Peter John, the docuseries brings viewers backstage and back home where Evans grew up,” the release states. “After a year of planning and just weeks before shooting, Evans went through a divorce. That’s when Evans sat down to write what he calls ‘the song from my heart.’ The CMC Rocks performance received hundreds of thousands of views on social media. In response, ‘Over For You – Live in Melbourne’ was then recorded and released to DSPs.”

Said Evans of the emotional new single, “It felt like channeling all that sort of awfulness into something positive.”

All five episodes of Evans’ docuseries can be viewed below: