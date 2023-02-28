Mod Sun is breaking his silence after his reported breakup with Avril Lavigne.

Last week, People reported that “sources close to the couple” claim the two ended their engagement and went their separate ways after being together for 10 months.

On Tuesday, Feb. 28, the “Stay Away” singer took to Instagram to share several photos, including a few selfies and some in-concert shots.

“In 1 week my entire life completely changed…” he wrote in the caption, seemingly confirming that he and Lavigne had split.

“I just know there’s a plan for it all. I’ll keep my head up + always listen to my heart, even when it feels broken 💔,” he continued, apparently implying it was not his decision to break up.

“Being surrounded by love every night on tour has been an absolute blessing. I have the best friends in the entire world, thanks for always having my back. See you on stage,” he concluded.

Back in March 2022, the “Complicated” singer shared a photo on her Instagram to document their engagement in Paris, with Mod Sun down on one knee popping the question while the Eiffel Tower serves as a romantic backdrop.

“Yes! I love you forever. Sunday 27. March. 2022,” she wrote in French.

At the time, Mod Sun shared a similar post.

“The day we met I knew you were the one,” he wrote, addressing Lavigne directly.

“Together forever til our days are done,” he added. “I had a dream where I proposed in Paris. I pulled out a ring + asked you to wear it. I was on one knee as I looked in your eyes. You’re too beautiful for my words to describe. I grabbed your hand + took one last breath… I said ‘will you marry me?’ + she said ‘yes.’ I love you Avril.”