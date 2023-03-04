Justin Bieber shared some devastating news with fans earlier this week, revealing he’s cancelling all the remaining dates on his Justice World Tour.

The announcement came in a tweet from Bieber’s Justice Tour Updates account; no reason was given for the cancellation.

Justin Bieber has officially CANCELLED the remaining dates of his “Justice World Tour”. Check in with your point of purchase for refunds for your show dates. pic.twitter.com/vMZ2RsdlyR — Justice Tour Updates (@JusticeTourNews) February 28, 2023

However, a source subsequently alleged that the decision to scrap the tour was not Bieber’s, but came from his doctors.

Back in October 2022, Bieber announced he was postponing the remaining dates on the tour, which was initially planned to kick off in the summer of 2020 but had to be pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the time, Bieber told fans he needed the time off in order to recover from Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome, which had caused his face to become paralyzed.

As that source told the Daily Mail, Bieber’s doctors “forced” him to cancel, while wife Hailey Bieber is “worried” about his health.

“Justin is fragile and has has been worn thin lately. He was told that this needed to happen and he was left with no other choice,” said the source, described as an “insider.”

“He knows that if he did not cancel the remaining tour dates, it could have a horrible impact on his overall health. If he does not have his health, he has nothing,” the source continued.

“He feels horrible about it. He is aware that this impacts so many people who really on him and he is committed to making sure that they are all okay,” the source added. “For so many years, Justin felt like he was invincible and that nothing could hurt him. But after getting sick with Ramsay Hunt, it became so clear to him that he is not.”

Back in June 2022, Bieber revealed he was suffering from facial paralysis brought about by Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a rare neurological disorder.

In August, Bieber resumed the tour, but pushed the pause button after just six shows.

He later shared an update on his health with fans, revealing that the six performances he gave “took a toll” on him.

“After getting off stage, the exhaustion overtook me and I realized that I need to make my health the priority right now,” he wrote via Twitter. “So I’m going to take a break from touring for the time being. I’m going to be ok, but I need time to rest and get better.”