Justin Bieber has some devastating news to share with fans, revealing he’s cancelling all the remaining dates on his Justice World Tour.

The announcement came in a tweet from Bieber’s Justice Tour Updates account; no reason was given for the cancellation.

Justin Bieber has officially CANCELLED the remaining dates of his “Justice World Tour”. Check in with your point of purchase for refunds for your show dates. pic.twitter.com/vMZ2RsdlyR — Justice Tour Updates (@JusticeTourNews) February 28, 2023

Back in October 2022, Bieber announced he was postponing the remaining dates on the tour, which was initially planned to kick off in the summer of 2020 but had to be pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the time, Bieber told fans he needed the time off in order to recover from Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome, which had caused his face to become paralyzed.

Prior to that initial postponement, Bieber shared an update on his health with fans, revealing that the six performances he gave “took a toll” on him.

“After getting off stage, the exhaustion overtook me and I realized that I need to make my health the priority right now,” he wrote. “So I’m going to take a break from touring for the time being. I’m going to be ok, but I need time to rest and get better.”