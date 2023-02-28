The Weeknd is turning his talents towards the world of film.

The Grammy Award-winning artist will star in a feature film that he wrote and is also producing. Barry Keoghan and “Wednesday” star Jenny Ortega will also star in the film, with the latter executive producing.

The project has already started filming in Los Angeles, but the logline and details behind the film are currently under wraps.

Aside from starring, writing and producing, The Weeknd will also wear another hat as he composes the film’s soundtrack alongside Acclaimed composer and producer OPN (real name Daniel Lopatin). OPN has previously worked on “Uncut Gems” and “Good Time”.

Aside from his feature film debut, the musician will also dominate the airwaves in the HBO series ‘The Idol’ co-created with Sam Levinson and his producing partner Reza Fahim.