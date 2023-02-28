Kelis is sharing her gratitude after a close call on an icy road.

In a video the “Milkshake” singer shared on Instagram, she’s seen standing on a darkened road, bundled up in winter gear.

As she explained in the caption, she was driving to the Big Bear ski resort in California with her kids, “but we almost went off a cliff” during a snowstorm.

In the video, she reveals she’s waiting for a tow truck to rescue her vehicle, which was stuck in the snow.

“We’ve been outside for a while, but we had all this snowboarding gear,” she said.

“So God is good. And I figured if you’re going to be in the situation, you should at least look your best. So I’m wearing layers to keep warm,” she continued, showing off her various items of clothing.

“I’ve got my light on, thank God, because it’s pitch black out here,” she added. “Silver boots, little reflective action. You know, things could be worse. This is ridiculous. Rescue fashion! This is rescue fashion. See? Always be prepared.”