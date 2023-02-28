Click to share this via email

Ewan McGregor Continues With Filming Of His Latest Project 'A Gentleman In Moscow'. -Picture by: SplashNews.com

Ewan McGregor is sporting new facial hair these days.

The actor is currently filming “A Gentleman in Moscow” in Bolton, U.K., which has been transformed into snowy Soviet Russia.

For the role, the actor has adopted a bushy moustache and a fur coat in new photos from the set.

McGregor is bundled from head to toe starting with a warm, black, fur hat, and a double-breasted, grey long coat.

The actor, who plays Count Alexander Rostov in the Showtime/Paramount Plus, was joined by two other actors who appeared to be dressed in military uniform.

The film is based on Amor Towles’ 2016 bestselling novel which follows the count in the aftermath of the Russian revolution. His past allegiances find him on the losing side of the struggle, and instead of being executed, he is given the bizarre punishment of being exiled to an attic room in the opulent Hotel Metropol.

Ewan’s wife Mary Elizabeth Winstead will play Anna Urbanova, ‘a glamorous, independent and self-made film actress”.

“It’s an amazing, wonderful story and I am very excited to get to play such a fabulous role,” McGregor told DailyMail.

The series is scheduled for release in 2023 on Paramount+ internationally, and on Showtime in the U.S.