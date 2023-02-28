Jenny McCarthy’s son Evan Asher has debuted a new single, inspired by his crush on Selena Gomez.

The “Masked Singer” star paid a visit to Chris Harrison’s “The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever”, and opened up about the new song that her 20-year-old son — whom she shares with ex John Asher — wrote and sang.

According to McCarthy, the project was a family affair, with her husband Donnie Wahlberg producing the track while her ex directed the music video.

“This is the story, and I’ll make it quick,” McCarthy told the former “Bachelor” host.

“His heart got broken by his girlfriend, his girlfriend cheated on him. And so he was devastated, and he’s such a big-hearted loving teddy bear, he mourned and put all of his love into this love song for this crush that he’s had forever, which is Selena Gomez,” she continued.

“And he wrote these beautiful lyrics, and he called me in the room and said, ‘Would take a look at this love song I wrote for Selena Gomez?’ And I’m like, ‘Those are nice little words, I love that, that was very sweet.’ Patted him on the head and left,” McCarthy added.

“The next thing I know, Donnie said, ‘I’m gonna have him sing to this song,’ and I’m like, ‘Really? He sings like me, though,'” she joked.

Wahlberg, however, was adamant that both Asher’s voice and the lyrics were good. “The next thing you know, my ex-husband, who shoots music videos, said, ‘Let me put a music video together.’ And voila, he posted his first song, called ‘It Doesn’t Matter’,” she shared.

Asher, who was diagnosed with autism at age 3, previously spoke with People about the song, and why he turned to Gomez for inspiration.

“One of the many reasons why I admire and respect Selena Gomez is her ability to be brave no matter what life throws at her,” he told the magazine. “I, too, have struggled with my health and relationships, and because Selena has been so open about her struggles, it has helped me find the confidence and inner strength to get through the toughest of times. I wrote this song to let her know how much I appreciate her, and I wish her all the love and happiness in the world because she deserves it.”

Added McCarthy, “Evan has been through so much in his young life, and his passion for living and creating is such an inspiration to me. He is the kindest, sweetest, most loving human being on this planet, and I’m excited for what the future holds for him.”