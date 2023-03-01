Kane Fritzler is the latest Canadian to outwit, outplay and outlast his way to the million-dollar prize in “Survivor”, and the Saskatchewan native spoke with ET Canada about why being the sole Canadian this season gives him an edge over the competition.

“I think that because we waited for so long and have been able to watch that show for so long, I think that the Canadians that they pluck, I think, are just ready to play,” he explained.

“We’re just hungry in a way that I think that maybe the Americans aren’t,” Fritzler continued.

“So when you get that call, I figured that I was going to be one of a few Canadians on that season. And then I get out there and I’m the only Canadian on the season … so yeah, I think it’s just that the Canadians that they choose to play are hungry to play this game hard and prove our worth so that we can continue to have a spot on this game. So, you know, I’m I’m excited to be a representative of Canada. I’m excited to be representing Saskatchewan and play my heart out.

Asked what he thinks viewers will be shocked about this season, Fristler replied, “I think, though, what this season did really well, and [host] Jeff [Probst] has talked about this a lot, is just it’s aging people who are super fun and super entertaining but that want to play and know the game. Like, there isn’t a beat, there isn’t a day off with these people. And I think that it’s just super, super fresh. Like a lot of the time, Survivor people are making assumptions about stuff and just like Jeff said, there’s really felt like a whole new game. We had a good cast of people who wanted to play and I think that just just jumped it up. So yeah, I think it’s just going to feel super fresh. Mostly because I’m on it, but I’m biased.”

The new season of “Survivor” premieres Wednesday, March 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Global.