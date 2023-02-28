Ozzy Osbourne recently shared the news that he would no longer be touring, due to being “physically weak” from the effects of a spinal injury he suffered four years ago, in addition to being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2003.

Osbourne recently appeared on SiriusXM’s “Ozzy Speaks” on his Ozzy’s Boneyard channel, where he told co-host Billy Morrison about media over-reaction to his touring announcement.

“This f**king press drive you nuts. I mean, I, I looked in the magazine, ‘Ozzy’s on his last legs,’ I’m f**king not dying,” the former Black Sabbath frontman declared.

“I’ve been working my guts out to try and get back on my feet,” he said, but realized the time had come for he and wife Sharon — who’s also his longtime manager — to make a decision.

“I’ve come to the point where Sharon says to me, ‘You know what, the truth of the matter, you can’t keep booking tours and failing, cancelling,'” he said, but admitted the situation could change.

“So, if I can ever get back to where I can tour again, fine. But right now, if you said to me, ‘Can you go on the road in a month?’ I couldn’t say yes. I mean, if I could tour I’d tour. But right now I can’t book tours because right now, I don’t think I could pull them off,” he continued.

Even if he was up to a tour, it wouldn’t happen overnight.

“Come on, guys. Haven’t I had it bad enough already? If I get okay today, if the doctor said to me today, ‘Oh, you can tour,’ it would take another six months to get it together, you know?” Osbourne noted.

For the veteran rocker, having the desire to hit the road but not being physically capable has been beyond frustrating.

“You’ve got no idea… I feel like a one-legged man in a butt kicking contest,” he joked.