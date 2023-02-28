Courteney Cox is returning to the “Scream” franchise for “Scream 6”, reprising the role of TV reporter Gale Weathers.

As the only main cast member to have appeared in all six “Scream” movies, Cox opened up about the upcoming sequel in a recent interview with Variety, in which she addressed Neve Campbell’s decision to sit out the movie due to a salary dispute.

“I missed working with her,” said Cox of Campbell’s decision, “but I’m going to support whatever she feels is right.

As Cox explained, her “Scream” role has allowed her to stretch out in ways she hadn’t been able to in her previous roles.

“That’s a really fun character, especially at the very beginning when she was so ruthless,” Cox said of Gale.

“I was known from ‘Friends’ and ‘Family Ties’, known as the girl next door and sweet. I had to talk to [‘Scream’ director] Wes Craven and write him a letter and say, ‘I know that you don’t think of me as this person, but trust me, I really can be an absolute b***h,’” she said.

“It was over the top in the perfect way. You really care about the characters because they were unique, and you don’t laugh at them, you laugh with them because they’re smart. If they were dumb, they were supposed to be and they’re endearing,” she explained.

While she wouldn’t reveal any spoilers, Cox did confirm that she shared a scene with the franchise’s murderous antagonist, Ghostface — but had no idea which actor was hiding beneath the mask.

“I have a really good scene with Ghostface and it was amazing. I’ve obviously been stabbed many times and all that, but this time, to work with Ghostface and not know who’s under the mask, it was a really fun,” she shared. “Usually by the time I’m getting stabbed, I know who it is.”

“It’s so interesting how people came back. I have to remember. I thought she died! I get so confused. There’s been so many,” said Cox. “I’m just so excited to be a part of something this long.”

According to Cox, she recently saw the finished film for the first time, and summed up the experience in a single word: “Wow.”

“I was excited, I was scared. Even if I know every single person and what’s gonna happen and why and when, I won’t look,” she admitted. “It’s so realistic. And I laughed! I cared.”

“Scream 6” hits theatres on Friday, March 10.