“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” heralds the start of Marvel’s much-hyped Phase Five, but has received some of the worst reviews of any Marvel movie to date.

The film’s screenwriter, Jeff Loveness, spoke to The Daily Beast about the critical backlash to the film, and admitted he didn’t see it coming.

“To be honest, those reviews took me by surprise,” Loveness said.

READ MORE: ‘Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania’ Suffers Biggest 2nd Week Drop For Any Marvel Movie

“I was in a pretty low spot… Those were not good reviews, and I was like, ‘What the …?’” he continued.

“I’m really proud of what I wrote for Jonathan [Majors] and Michelle Pfeiffer,” Loveness added. “I thought that was good stuff, you know? And so I was just despondent, and I was really sad about it.”

After watching a screening with an audience that laughed uproariously at the jokes he wrote, Loveness has come to the conclusion that the problem lies with the critics, not the movie.

READ MORE: Corey Stoll Says Playing Floating Head Character M.O.D.O.K. In ‘Ant-Man 3’ Was ‘An Odd Experience’

“I’m like, ‘Goddamn! No, [the reviews] are wrong! I’m right! M.O.D.O.K. is great!’” he declared. “I’m pretty happy with it overall, and I think I learned how to take a punch this week. And now that I learned that it’s not too bad, I can just get on with making things.”