Ed Sheeran is getting very honest with his next album.

On Wednesday, the singer announced his new album – (pronounced Subtract), out May 5, and opened up about recent difficulties, including revealing that his wife, Cherry Seaborn, developed a tumour during her pregnancy

READ MORE: Ed Sheeran Returns To Instagram After Short Absence Due To ‘Turbulent Things Going On In Personal Life’

“I had been working on Subtract for a decade, trying to sculpt the perfect acoustic album, writing and recording hundreds of songs with a clear vision of what I thought it should be. Then at the start of 2022, a series of events changed my life, my mental health, and ultimately the way I viewed music and art,” he said.

“Writing songs is my therapy. It helps me make sense of my feelings. I wrote without thought of what the songs would be, I just wrote whatever tumbled out. And in just over a week, I replaced a decade’s worth of work with my deepest darkest thoughts,” Sheeran continued.

“Within the space of a month, my pregnant wife got told she had a tumour, with no route to treatment until after the birth,” he said.

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn – Photo: JMEnternational/Getty Images

Sheeran and Seaborn welcomed their second child in May of last year. They welcomed their previous child in 2020.

“My best friend Jamal, a brother to me, died suddenly and I found myself standing in court defending my integrity and career as a songwriter. I was spiralling through fear, depression and anxiety,” the 32-year-old added. “I felt like I was drowning, head below the surface, looking up but not being able to break through for air.”

READ MORE: Sam Smith Gushes About Working With Ed Sheeran On ‘Gloria’: ‘It Was Beautiful’

In 2022, Sheeran was awarded over $1 million to cover legal costs after winning a plagiarism suit against him.

“As an artist I didn’t feel like I could credibly put a body of work into the world that didn’t accurately represent where I am and how I need to express myself at this point in my life. This album is purely that. It’s opening the trapdoor into my soul. For the first time I’m not trying to craft an album people will like, I’m merely putting something out that’s honest and true to where I am in my adult life,” he said.

Finally, Sheeran wrote, “This is last February’s diary entry and my way of making sense of it. This is Subtract.”

Photo: Annie Leibovitz

The new album is the follow-up to his previous release, = (Equal), from 2021.

Check out the full track list: