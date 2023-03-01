Click to share this via email

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly leaving their U.K. residence, Frogmore Cottage.

The Sun claimed King Charles III had made the decision to evict the couple and hand disgraced Prince Andrew the keys instead.

Harry and Meghan are reportedly now working on plans to ship their remaining belongings to California, where they moved in 2020 after stepping down as senior members of the royal family.

An insider told the tabloid: “This surely spells the end of Harry and Meghan’s time in the U.K.”

It’s not yet known if Harry and Meghan will be attending Charles’ coronation on May 6.

Charles was said to have begun the process of evicting Harry and Meghan amid the controversy surrounding his tell-all memoir Spare at the start of this year. Buckingham Palace have reportedly issued an eviction notice to the pair.

It was reported in January that Andrew’s older brother, King Charles, had removed his access from Buckingham Palace after he officially stepped down from his royal duties.

The royal stepped back in November 2019 amid his controversial connection to disgraced billionaire Jeffrey Epstein, who died in jail in August 2019.

Despite reports at the time suggesting Andrew had been “evicted” from his private spaces within the Palace, ET learned that he was still living at the Royal Lodge at Windsor with Sarah Ferguson.

According to The Sun, he’s “resisting” moving to Frogmore Cottage.

A source told the paper, “Andrew is resisting the idea of moving into Frogmore Cottage after he was offered it last week.

“But it shows Harry and Meghan are powerless to stop the eviction.”

Harry and Meghan were given the five-bedroom cottage by the late Queen Elizabeth II as a wedding present back in 2018.

ET Canada has contacted Archewell and Buckingham Palace spokespeople for comment.