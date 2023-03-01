Prince Harry is the latest celeb to take “The Colbert Questionert”.

The Duke of Sussex stopped by Global’s “The Late Show” back in January to promote his bombshell memoir Spare.

During his appearance, Stephen Colbert asked him some very important questions for his beloved segment, before sharing the clip on Wednesday.

Colbert asked Harry all the questions people were no doubt dying to know the answer to — from his favourite smell (his wife, Meghan Markle) to what he thinks happens when we die (we become animals).

The host also revealed his favourite sandwich is a “cheese and ham toastie with dijon mustard on top,” in a “toastie machine,” or a “panini press,” as Americans would say.

Harry admitted, “I have to be so careful with these questions because the Americanisms to the British-isms, it’s very different. Got me and my wife into a lot of trouble at the beginning of our relationship.”

Colbert said the word “fanny” was “most upsetting” because it means a very different thing in the U.S. to the U.K.

Harry went on to say the item he should get rid of are his “ripped boxer shorts,” before recalling the time he asked the England rugby team at the 2003 World Cup Rugby Final for their autographs.

The Duke said he was most scared of snakes, adding, “I don’t like sharks but at least they’re contained to the ocean. Snakes can get anywhere.”

He finished up by saying the words “freedom, happiness, clarity, space, love” best described the rest of his life.

See more from the quiz in the clip above.