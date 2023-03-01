Heather Rae El Moussa is celebrating one whole month with her baby boy.

On Tuesday, the HGTV star shared adorable new photos of her and husband Tarek El Moussa’s son Tristan as he turned 1 month old.

“Hi guys I’m one month old today!!!!” she captioned an Instagram Story photo of the baby lying down and enjoying some time with his mom.

Instagram/Heather Rae El Moussa

In another Instagram Story snap, Heather showed a crying Trisan lying on a blanket with numbers indicating his age, along with the caption, “Mommy I’m hungry why are you doing this?”

Instagram/Heather Rae El Moussa

Heather also shared more photos of her holding Tristan in her arms on her main Instagram feed.

“Last day of February and it’s been a month of love, mamahood adjustments, work days from home, breastfeeding ups & downs, the best newborn snuggles, sleepless nights & lots and lots of family time 🤍,” she wrote.

“February was good to us but we’ll be starting off March with the ‘Flipping El Moussas’ premiere on March 2nd (ah!!!!) so I have a good feeling about this month!! In the meantime I’ll be over here just trying to balance it all😴😆,” she added.

Heather and Tarek introduced fans to little Tristan in an Instagram post last month, sharing the story of his birth, which included an emergency C-section.

In other posts on her feed, Heather has kept everyone updated with details from her new life as a mom.

“Having a lactation specialist and someone you can turn to is something I highly recommend if you choose to breastfeed,” she told followers. “I had many tearful nights in the beginning because I’d be up at 3am trying to feed him & felt so defeated.”

She added, “Even with all this going on, I genuinely love breastfeeding. I love the skin to skin connection and think it’s such a beautiful bonding experience.”