Kim Kardashian didn’t quite get her beauty sleep.

After sharing sweet snapshots of herself cuddled next to her son Saint on Tuesday night, the mom of four quickly revealed that things took a turn.

First, the SKIMS mogul took to her Instagram Story to share a cute selfie of her 7-year-old sleeping next to her in bed, writing, “Is there really anything better in this life?”

In a follow up post, Kardashian changed her mind, playfully sharing, “Forget it. He just punched me in the eye in his sleep and rolled over! Not as cute as I thought.”

Kardashian just reunited with her kids, including North, 9, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 3, whom she shares with ex Kanye West, following her recent trip to Italy for Milan Fashion Week. The famous mom also enjoyed a fun family ski trip with all four of her kids last month.