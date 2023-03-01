Jordyn Woods is throwing some support Selena Gomez’s way.

In an Instagram Story this week, Woods shared her love for the “Only Murders in the Building” star’s lip liner from her makeup brand Rare Beauty.

Applying the liner to her lips, the model said she “loves” the product, and added that in case anyone was “wondering the shade colour”, it’s called Kind Words.

Though the post seemed good natured enough, the rumour mill was immediately abuzz as talk of a feud between Gomez and Woods’ ex-BFF Kylie Jenner has heated up.

Fans speculated that Woods’ post was meant to shade Jenner, after many had previously speculated a recent post by the reality star about her eyebrows had been a shot at Gomez.

“This is reaching. No shade towards Selena ever and I didn’t see her eyebrow posts! u guys are making something out of nothing. This is silly,” Jenner said in a comment reacting to the speculation.

Gomez herself chimed in to add, “Agreed @kyliejenner. It’s all unnecessary. I’m a fan of Kylie!”

But with Jordyn’s post, the speculation about a feud between Jenner and Gomez picked back up again on social media.

idk if this means anything but jordyn woods shared a rare beauty lipliner recommendation. kylie got famous off her lip products so is this shade idk?? https://t.co/W6EXZGaT8h pic.twitter.com/BWnwb4GgFc — ari 🫀 (@YONCEDOLLAZ) February 27, 2023

😭😭😭 This reminded me how weird Kylie and her family were towards Jordyn after that incident. I’m back on Selena’s side again. https://t.co/u4foDUGsT8 — Yousef x2 (@yalozai022) February 28, 2023

The close friendship between Woods and Jenner become rocky in 2019, when Woods hooked up with Khloé Kardashian’s then-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Since then, the former best friends have kept a distance and no longer follow each other on social media.