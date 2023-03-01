The Prince of Wales, Colonel, Welsh Guards, accompanied by The Princess of Wales, visit the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards to attend the St David's Day Parade at Combermere Barracks, Windsor, Berkshire, UK, on the 1st March 2023.

Prince William and Kate Middleton celebrated St. David’s Day on Wednesday.

The pair headed to Wales to mark the country’s national day, with Kate donning a bright red coat for the occasion; the colour of the dragon on the Welsh flag.

The Prince of Wales, Colonel, Welsh Guards, accompanied by The Princess of Wales, visit the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards to attend the St David’s Day Parade at Combermere Barracks, Windsor, Berkshire, UK, on the 1st March 2023. Credit: Mega

William’s visit marked his first to the Welsh Guards since becoming the ceremonial Colonel of the Welsh Guards, a role that was announced back in December.

The Prince and Princess of Wales handed out leeks, which are a Welsh symbol, to celebrate the occasion.

Honoured and delighted to be the new Colonel of the Welsh Guards and to join friends, families and loved ones for the #StDavidsDay parade at Combermere Barracks this lunchtime. [1/4] pic.twitter.com/JQY7kc1RiK — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 1, 2023

William delivered a short speech, saying he was “honoured and delighted” to be taking over the role of Colonel from his father, King Charles III.

The royal shared, “At the same time, I’m sorry that my father couldn’t be here with us here today to say farewell, but I know he would talk of his fierce pride and admiration for you all, and of his own sadness to be moving on from an appointment he held so dear since 1975,” People reported.

Our friends in the 5th Royal Australian Regiment are here too and it was great chatting to them about their role training Ukrainian Armed Forces in the UK. Wishing a very Happy St David’s Day to everyone celebrating today! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 [3/4] pic.twitter.com/g5EIwL4LfF — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 1, 2023

The couple also took part in a rendition of the Welsh national anthem, with Kate singing it in Welsh. It was followed by a rendition of the U.K.’s “God Save The King”.

Kate was even treated to a performance on the day when Thomas Lucas — the 9-year-old son of a Welsh Guard on parade — did a flip for her.