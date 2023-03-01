Jeremy Clarkson won’t be returning for “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?” after the latest season following the controversy surrounding his comments about Meghan Markle.

In December, Clarkson wrote a column for The Sun stating that he hated Meghan “on a cellular level” and dreamed of her parading naked through British towns “while the crowds chant ‘Shame!’ and threw lumps of excrement at her.”

Carolyn McCall, who has been the chief executive of ITV since 2018, has since confirmed Clarkson won’t be returning to “Millionaire”.

She insisted of the column in an interview with Variety, “We don’t endorse that in any way,” adding: “There’s no place for that on ITV.”

Despite Clarkson returning for the latest season, which just wrapped a few weeks ago, McCall added, “We’re contracted to this one.

“So we will do that. And then we have no future commitments, and we haven’t made any statements about that.”

After the column was published, The Sun ended up removing the article in question after the Independent Press Standards Organization (Ipso) received tens of thousands of complaints.

The U.K. tabloid also said they were “sincerely sorry.”

Harry and Meghan’s spokesperson dismissed the apology at the time, according to The Guardian.

They said in a statement, “The fact that The Sun has not contacted the Duchess of Sussex to apologize shows their intent. This is nothing more than a PR stunt.

“While the public absolutely deserves the publication’s regrets for their dangerous comments, we wouldn’t be in this situation if The Sun did not continue to profit off and exploit hate, violence and misogyny. A true apology would be a shift in their coverage and ethical standards for all. Unfortunately, we’re not holding our breath.”

Clarkson posted at the time: