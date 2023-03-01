Avril Lavigne attends the Courrèges Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 01, 2023 in Paris, France.

Avril Lavigne is in France for Paris Fashion Week, nearly one year after getting engaged there to ex fiancé Mod Sun.

Just days after her breakup with the musician came to light, Lavigne travelled to Paris and was spotted wearing not one, but two telling looks on the Parisian streets.

On Tuesday, the “Complicated” singer shared a series of black-and-white photos of her first look on Instagram, in which she donned the brand Vetements’ “Hidden Message Blazer” embroidered with significant phrases like “unbreak my heart,” “trust your instincts,” “be patient good things take time” and “every day is a chance to be better.”

Photo: Instagram/ AvrilLavigne

The next day, Lavigne attended the Courrèges show and wore Vetements yet again, this time sporting an oversized T-shirt featuring another strong expression that read: “I’m not doing s**t today.” The 38-year-old paired the look with black thigh-high boots and a matching floor-length trench coat.

Avril Lavigne attends the Courrèges Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 01, 2023 in Paris, France. — Photo: Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Photo: Instagram/ AvrilLavigne

Also sitting in the audience was rapper Tyga, whom Lavigne was spotted hugging last month outside Nobu restaurant in Malibu after the two appeared to be leaving dinner together.

Photo: Instagram/ Tyga

It’s unclear whether or not the two were sitting next to each other, however they continue to spark dating rumours with their coincidental outings.

Tyga, 33, also sported a Vetements bomber jacket, sharing pictures of his Paris Fashion Week look on his own Instagram account.

Mod Sun, who proposed to Lavigne in Paris last March, addressed his split from the Canadian pop punk star earlier this week, sharing on social media that his heart “feels broken.”