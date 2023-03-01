Bette Midler accepts the Collaborator award onstage during the 25th Annual Costume Designers Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Bette Midler confirmed she’s had “some tailoring” done to her face this week.

The actress, 77, who has been the subject of cosmetic surgery rumours for years, said during her acceptance speech at the Costume Designers Guild Awards on Monday night: “Time has a way of smoothing everything out,” Page Six reported.

Midler, who was honoured with the Distinguished Collaborator Award, continued, “I’ve been at it for close to 60 years … and I do look fabulous, I know.

“I’ve had some tailoring done on my face.”

The “Hocus Pocus” star’s latest comments come after she said back in 2008 that she was thinking about getting work done.

“Doesn’t everybody consider it?” she told Extra.

“When it really starts to cave in, I probably will start to give it a real good think.”

At Monday’s event, Midler also spoke about whether she goes for “glamour or comfort” on the red carpet, with her joking that it “depends on how badly the day is going.” See more in the clip below.