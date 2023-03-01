Paris Hilton is loving the mom life.

On Tuesday night, the reality show star did a livestream on TalkShopLive and talked about recently becoming a new mom, and revealed how she came up with her baby’s name.

Last month, Hilton and husband Carter Reum shared the happy news that they had welcomed their first child, Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum.

“I love being a new mom. I’m so in love with my little angel,” she said on the stream. “He is so sweet and so adorable and every night when I’m laying with him, he lays on my chest and he just looks up at me and I melt. Like, his eyes, just stares deep into my eyes and he is such a good baby. Like hardly ever cries. He is on such a great sleeping schedule. He’s the most adorable, beautiful baby I’ve ever seen in my life.”

She continued, “I’m just so happy to be a mom. I’ve always wanted to be a mom, but I never really found someone that I could trust until Carter, so I’m just so grateful for that and everything that as well I talk about in the book a lot. Just everything from Carter and meeting to my little baby Phoenix and I feel like this book is my baby, too. Sounds weird (laughs). My two babies. But, yeah, Phoenix is my world. And I am just so excited for everything. All the memories to come, like the tooth fairy and Santa Claus and the Easter Bunny and, I don’t know, there’s just so many memories that I can’t wait for.”

Asked if she plans to have more kids, Hilton said, “I would love to. I definitely want Phoenix to have a little sister. I wanted to have a boy first because I feel like having a big brother, I wish that I had one, because I feel like a lot of things that happened to me wouldn’t have happened if I had a big brother to protect me. So, I’m really excited for Phoenix to have a baby sister one day named London. It’s my favourite city and I’ve always wanted to name my daughter London.”

That brought up the subject of how she picked the name Phoenix in the first place.

“Well, I had actually picked that name for a long time now. Probably over 10 years,” she revealed. “I always wanted London. I love that name for my daughter. But for a boy, it was hard to pick because a lot of the cities that I like just wouldn’t sound good as a name. Like Ibiza would be so weird as a kids’ name, Vegas would be weird, like I don’t know, it’s difficult to find a cool name that’s a city for a boy. Besides London, like that works for both. As well as it’s a P, like Paris, so I thought Phoenix, Paris and London sound amazing together.”

As for whether Phoenix will make an appearance in the second season of her show “Paris in Love”, Hilton confirmed, “Yes, Phoenix will be on season 2,” adding that “Season 2 is just about my life. Being a mom, being married, just being at the hospital with Phoenix and then bringing him home. And everything that goes with being a mom.”

Hilton also has a new book coming out this month, Paris: The Memoir, and she revealed her family hasn’t read it yet, though “Carter’s read some of it. Just not all of it yet. Cuz it’s a lot.”

She also talked recording brand new music for the first time in years, saying, “I have been in the studio. I am writing, I’m producing. I have, I don’t want to say everything yet. I talk about it a lot in the book, but I have some surprise collaborations, and I love music. It’s just been such a healing part of my life and also so much fun.”