Pedro Pascal really got around early in his career.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Sarah Michelle Gellar shared a throwback photo to the time the “Last of Us” star appeared on “Buffy the Vampire Slayer”.

“When #Mother met #Father,” she wrote.

Pascal, who was credited as Pedro Balmaceda at the time, appeared in just one episode, season 4’s “The Freshman”.

In it, the actor memorably plays nervous freshman Eddie, who quickly befriends Buffy, but soon after is attacked by vampires and turned himself, forcing the slayer to kill him.

Back in 2015, Pascal spoke about his “Buffy” gig with Vulture, recalling, “That was one of the first jobs I got after I graduated, being a vampire — albeit briefly.”

He continued, “It’s a funny thing because ‘Buffy’ is such a wonderful show, and it’s something that I got into kind of late in life now that it’s available for streaming. Now that I’m removed from having been on it, I got to really experience the show in all of its brilliant allegory.”

Along with starring in “The Last of Us”, Pedro Pascal also leads “The Mandalorian”, which premiered Wednesday on Disney+.