Drew Barrymore isn’t afraid to show off her messy side.

The host of Global’s “The Drew Barrymore Show” took to Instagram to share a short reel of herself tidying her room.

An automated voice stated, “Show me your room before and after you clean it,” adding: “I’ll go first!”

There was mess everywhere, with Barrymore looking nervous and putting her fist in her mouth.

After she showed off her cleaning efforts, the actress bounced around with excitement.

The caption stated, “Ahhhh. Much better,” as Barrymore did a chef’s kiss to the camera.

Barrymore was praised for being so real on social media.

One person posted, “When you realize celebrities (some of them) are regular people too. I love that her bathroom looks like a normal person’s bathroom and not the size of a whole apartment.”

Another added, “If Queen Drew’s room can look like this sometimes, then it’s okay if mine does too ♥️thank you for your authenticity . This is a major struggle of mine and it’s good to see that even those we look up to deal with this as well.”

A third wrote, “I’m so glad you’re a normal person! ❤️”

Actress Cherie Johnson shared, “I love you for Always being authentically you!! 🔥🙌❤️ no façades here you make it a lot easier for the rest of us to be human.”