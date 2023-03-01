Click to share this via email

Tensions are rising in the new “Fatal Attraction”.

Paramount+ dropped a new teaser for the series on Wednesday, including new art and a first look at the show.

Joshua Jackson plays Dan Gallagher, who encounters Alex Forrest’s Lizzy Caplan. The two begin a tumultuous affair in this reimagining of the classic psychosexual thriller from the ’80s.

“Fatal Attraction” – Photo: Paramount+

Joshua Jackson as Dan Gallagher and Lizzy Caplan as Alex Forrest in Fatal Attraction Season 1, episode 2 – Photo Credit: Michael Moriatis/Paramount+

L-R Joshua Jackson as Dan Gallagher, Amanda Peete as Beth Gallagher and Lizzy Caplan as Alex Forrest in Fatal Attraction season 1, episode 3 -Photo Credit: Michael Moriatis/Paramount+

Amanda Peet stars as Beth Gallagher, Alyssa Jirrels as Ellen Gallagher, Toby Huss as Mike Gerard, Reno Wilson as Detective Earl Brooker and Brian Goodman as Arthur Tomlinson.

Alexandra Cunningham serves as writer, showrunner and executive producer on the series alongside executive producer Kevin J. Hynes, who also shares co-story credit. Silver Tree also serves as executive producer and directed five episodes.

The original film came out in 1987 and starred Michael Douglas, Glenn Close, and Anne Archer. It followed a man whose extra-marital one-night stand begins stalking him and endangering his family.

“Fatal Attraction” comes out on April 30.