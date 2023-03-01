TJ Jackson isn’t a fan of some of his aunt’s performances.

This week on Twitter, the son of Tito Jackson criticized Janet Jackson for her often raunchy style in her concerts.

A fan had shared a clip on Twitter of Janet performing the song “Would You” at a show, with a fan strapped to a table, in which she danced seductively around them.

Seeing the clip, her nephew responded that he “never liked” when she performed that way, and added, “I don’t like when females are overly sexualized in art…it degrades and obectify’s women in a what that’s not healthy.”

I never liked when she did this in concerts either. I don't like when females are overly sexualized in art…it degrades and objectify's women in a way that's not healthy. I prefer the "That's The Way Love Goes" Janet. 👸🏾 — TJ Jackson (@tjjackson) February 28, 2023

He did add that he prefers the more take style of Janet’s “That’s The Way Love Goes” era in the early ’90s.

In another tweet, TJ wrote, “To all the black women out there…. know your worth.”

To all the black women out there…. know your worth. I truly believe you are the strongest beings on the planet. Don't sell yourself short. Become the queens you are meant to be. #lovealways — TJ Jackson (@tjjackson) February 28, 2023

Over the next few days, TJ defended his aunt on Twitter, calling her a “trailblazer” and shutting down people who claimed he called her a “hoe.”

Won’t happen. That’s not how Twitter and media works. People alter words and mix up tweets to make a juicy narrative and run with it. I have more love for my aunt and my legendary family than all of those trolls combined. — TJ Jackson (@tjjackson) February 28, 2023

He added, “I have more love for my aunt and my legendary family than all of those trolls combined.”