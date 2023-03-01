Click to share this via email

Larsa Pippen has met Marcus Jordan’s parents.

It’s no secret that Marcus’ dad Michael Jordan and Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen haven’t seen eye-to-eye over the years. The pair were teammates on the Chicago Bulls in the ’90s.

Despite the falling out, Larsa insists that doesn’t affect her and Marcus’ romance.

Michael Jordan (L) and Scottie Pippen (R). Credit: VINCENT LAFORET/AFP via Getty Images)

During an appearance on the “Tamron Hall Show”, Larsa says Marcus’ parents are “fine” with them dating, adding: “Everyone’s fine.”

She says of hanging out with Marcus’ family, “I feel like we’re great, we’ve spent holidays together and it’s good. We’re in a great place.”

Tamron also brings up the 16-year age gap between the couple. Larsa is 48, while Marcus is 32.

The “Real Housewives of Miami” star shares, “We have everything in common… Scottie is 10 years older than me. I don’t really view age as [whether] you’re mature or immature. You can drink at 21, you can go to war at 18… there’s different circumstances.”

Tamron also brings up some comments Larsa’s ex Scottie, who she was married to from 1997-2021, made about Michael Jordan.

She insists, “I can’t explain how [Scottie] feels.”

Larsa says, “I live my truth, I’m happy, [Marcus and I] get along, he’s my best friend.

“It wasn’t like it was planned. We were together a lot with our friends and it just happened,” she adds of their romance.

When asked if the pair are in love, Larsa gushes, “I think so. We’re in a really good place.”