No, Harry Styles didn’t spit on Chris Pine.

At least that’s the official word from Chris Pine, who spoke about the alleged “spit-gate” incident in a video from his recent profile in Esquire magazine.

“Harry did not spit on me. Harry’s a very, very kind guy,” the actor said.

People who followed all the drama surrounding the release of their film “Don’t Worry Darling” last year, directed by Olivia Wilde, might remember a viral video from the Venice Film Festival in which it appeared Styles may have spat on a bewildered Pine.

The internet is divided over what appears to be a clip of Harry Styles spitting on Chris Pine at the #DontWorryDarling premiere. pic.twitter.com/3eQsSPxMor — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 6, 2022

Pine explained that he was unaware of the alleged incident when it began to go viral, and was actually asleep when his publicist woke him up “in a state” on the plane and said, “we have to craft a message about what happened.”

The actor admitted, “It does look, indeed, like Harry spitting on me. He didn’t spit on me. I think what he said, is he leaned down and said, ‘It’s just words isn’t it?'”

Apparently that was a bit of an inside joke between the members of the cast.

“We had this little joke because we’re all jet-lagged; we’re all trying to answer these questions. And sometimes when you’re doing these press things, your brain goes befuddled and you start speaking gibberish,” Pine explained, “And we had a joke, ‘But it’s just words, man.’”

Back when “spit-gate” first blew up, Pine’s rep released a statement shutting down the claims.

“This is a ridiculous story, a complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation,” they said at the time. “Just to be clear, Harry Styles did NOT spit on Chris Pine. There is nothing but respect between these two men and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist.”