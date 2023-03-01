Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are in love with their new baby.

The happy couple shared a glimpse into their family life with a video of baby Esti on Instagram.

Teigen captioned the post, “first kiss 🥪 !!”

READ MORE: Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Share First New Photo Of Their Whole Family

The mother of three and Legend shared a smooch on each cheek of their newborn who looked surprised at the sudden snuggle.

They welcomed Esti Maxine in January, with Legend announcing the new member of the family on Jan. 13 at a private concert.

The two are parents to daughter Luna, 6½, and son Miles, 4½.

READ MORE: John Legend Shares The Meaning Behind His And Chrissy Teigen’s Newborn Daughter Esti’s Name, Says ‘Excited’ To Be A Family Of 5

This isn’t the first photo of the newborn to grace social media.

Teigen first revealed her newborn on Instagram with a sweet photo of her two children hugging their new sibling.

“The house is bustling and our family could not be happier 💕” she wrote at the time.