Morgan Wallen tells ET Canada his son Indigo, 2, gave him a “reason to live” amid tough times.

The country crooner is set to release his new album One Thing at a Time on Friday, with him talking to Carlos Bustamante about the track “Dying Man”.

Wallen shares, “That’s just a song that hints on the idea that someone or something, you know, gave you a reason to keep living.

“I mean, I was never, like, thinking I was going to die or anything, but it’s just, it’s geared towards my son. He gave me a huge reason to live and a huge reason to live in a better way.”

Wallen didn’t go into detail about which tough times he was talking about, but he has been pretty open about being in a dark place following his N-word controversy in 2021.

Elsewhere in the chat, Bustamante mentions that Wallen’s new single “Thought You Should Know” is a “great example of personal reflection, overcoming struggles [and] moving forward.”

The musician says when asked if his mom has listened to it yet and what she thinks of it: “Yeah, I sent it to her, you know, the day or the day after we wrote it.

“I know she appreciated it. And, you know, I put it out on Mother’s Day in honour of her. And yeah, it’s [one of] the more personal special songs of my life.”