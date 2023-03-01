The new season of “Next in Fashion” is shaping up to be a big one.

With the season 2 premiering Friday, co-hosts Gigi Hadid and Tan France sat down with ET Canada to spill the tea about what’s coming, including having Hailey Bieber as a guest judge.

“Hailey has great chic taste in general, but I also think that she likes to have fun and obviously has a knowledge for style as a whole,” Hadid said of her friend. “She can be really girly some days, she can be really tomboy some days. You know, her and Justin just have such a great style.”

She continued, “I think that she has a really good eye not only for women’s wear, but menswear. Obviously, she’s been around the world for so long. So it’s just a good perspective to have.”

Hadid also pointed out that having “really different judges that come from different parts of the style and fashion world was important for this season.”

Meanwhile, with France being known as a fashion guru around the world thanks to “Queer Eye”, he shared one very good fashion tip everyone should follow.

“This is a tip for fashion, for every year in the future, just wear something that makes you feel really good and who cares what Jane down the street’s wearing? I don’t care! Put something on your body that makes you feel great.”

As for a trend that needs to be left behind in the new year, Hadid said, “A trend to be left in 2022 is dressing to trends. I think that, like Tan is saying, I am so much more interested in someone walking in a room in something that I would never wear, but completely speaks to who they are and tells me something about them. So I just am more excited for people to continue to find that in themselves and show us that on the streets.”