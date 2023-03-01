Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu and Rachel Zegler will soon be seen “Shazam! Fury of the Gods”, in which the two portray villainous sisters Hespera and Kalypso, daughters of Atlas, one of the legendary Titans of mythological lore (Rachel Zegler portrays their younger sister, Anthea).

The actresses recently spoke with ET Canada’s Sangita Patel about joining the “Shazam!” franchise, and spoke about how much they enjoyed working together.

As Mirren shared, big-budget superhero movies “are such fun. And when you’re working with, you know, women like these, it’s just pure fun, really.”

For Liu, the experience of playing sisters was markedly different from what she experienced with “Charlie’s Angels”.

“You know, there’s a sisterhood that develops when you’re friends working together,” Liu explained. “But I think as sisters there’s a rivalry and there’s a dynamic that’s so different. There’s a hierarchy, there’s acquiescing, there’s sides… But what’s fun about it is that we are sisters on and off camera and that dynamic developed naturally and it was just a beautiful thing.”

“And we’re such unlikely sisters as well,” added Mirren. “But, you know, chemistry is a very interesting thing, isn’t it? And we just immediately found the chemistry together, the three of us. And I think is not least because you don’t often get the chance to work with two fellow actresses, female actors, you know, in that very close and continue all the way through a movie. You might have a scene with another actress or but, well, I guess like you and ‘Charlie’s Angels’. But you know that that continuum was great.”

Zegler also expressed her excitement about working with two such formidable co-stars.

“I keep winning the lottery, I really do,” Zegler said.

“I was going through my photos the other day and you know, your phone kind of makes an album for you sometimes. And it was just called ‘on camera’ and there was a picture of me being directed by Steven Spielberg,” Zegler recalled. “And then right after is a picture of Helen holding my face on set. And I was like, ‘What is my life?’ It doesn’t make any sense, but I am so grateful.”

“Shazam! Fury of the Gods” hits theatres on Friday, March 17.