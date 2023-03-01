Back in 2021, news first emerged that HBO had greenlit “The Idol”, an edgy satirical drama set within the Los Angeles music business, created by The Weeknd and “Euphoria” creator Sam Levinson.

Since then, a few trailers have dropped, along with a vaguely tentative air date (some time in 2023), while fans have wondered why it hasn’t debuted yet.

That’s the focus of an explosive Rolling Stone exposé in which numerous sources detail the troubled production of a show that has reportedly, as the magazine puts it, “gone wildly, disgustingly off the rails.”

READ MORE: ‘The Idol’: The Weeknd, Lily-Rose Depp & Blackpink’s Jennie Headline Stunning New Teaser For Anticipated HBO Drama

Soon after the piece by RS went viral, The Weeknd commented on the piece with a wry Instagram post featuring a scene from “The Idol” in which he’s featured alongside Depp and Daniel Levy, discussing a Rolling Stone cover for Depp’s character.

“Rolling Stone?” says The Weeknd’s character with an expression of mild disgust. “Aren’t they irrelevant?”

According to RS, HBO’s expectations for the show were huge, intending “The Idol” to take over the key Sunday night-time slot after the first season of “The House of the Dragon” concluded.

However, 13 different sources from the production tell a story of delays, reshoots and rewrites so extensive it remains to be seen what exactly the show will look like.

“It was, let’s just say, a s**tshow,” one source says of the series’ production difficulties.

In fact, sources indicate that about 80 per cent of filming had been completed by original director Amy Seimetz when she abruptly exited the project, with little explanation given (The Weeknd reportedly felt the show had too much of a “female perspective”).

READ MORE: The Weeknd, Blackpink’s Jennie Featured In New Trailer For HBO’s ‘The Idol’

It was then, reports RS, that Levinson stepped in to take over directing duties, entirely scrapping what had been shot to start over from scratch, rewriting and reshooting all the episodes and essentially trash-canning somewhere between $54-75 million in the process.

Levinson’s vision of the show, however, reportedly led him to “weaken the show’s overarching message” while “dialing up the disturbing sexual content and nudity to match — and even surpass — that of his most successful show, ‘Euphoria’.”

READ MORE: ‘The Idol’: First Look At Lily-Rose Depp & The Weeknd In Anticipated New HBO Max Series

“What I signed up for was a dark satire of fame and the fame model in the 21st century,” one member of the production staff told the magazine. “The things that we subject our talent and stars to, the forces that put people in the spotlight and how that can be manipulated in the post-Trump world. It went from satire to the thing it was satirizing.”

As another source claimed, “It was like any rape fantasy that any toxic man would have in the show — and then the woman comes back for more because it makes her music better.”

READ MORE: The Weeknd To Star In New HBO Cult Series ‘The Idol’

Meanwhile, Lily-Rose Depp — who plays the female protagonist, a singer who gets drawn into the web of a music producer/cult leader played by The Weeknd — issued a statement describing Levinson as “the best director” she’s ever worked with, claiming she’d never “felt more supported or respected in a creative space, my input and opinions more valued.”

HBO also issued a statement, calling “The Idol” one of the network’s “most exciting and provocative original programs,” adding that “the creative team has been committed to creating a safe, collaborative, and mutually respectful working environment, and last year, the team made creative changes they felt were in the best interest of both the production and the cast and crew.”