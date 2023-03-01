Prime Video is delaying the drop of the trailer for “Citadel”.

After news of a train crash in Greece, the streamer announced its decision to reveal the trailer another day.

While details about the show are sparse, a first look for the show starring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden seems to suggest it takes place on a luxury train and is believed to feature a train accident.

The tragic crash in Greece has killed 36 people so far, according to the BBC. The passenger train carried 350 people when it collided with a freight train near the city of Larissa in northern Greece.

“Out of respect for our international community and due to [the] devastating breaking news from Greece, we are respectfully holding on sharing the official trailer for ‘Citadel,'” Prime Video announced in a press release, via Variety.

A new trailer launch date will be announced soon.

The official synopsis for the spy thriller reads:

Eight years ago, Citadel fell. The independent global spy agency — tasked to uphold the safety and security of all people — was destroyed by operatives of Manticore, a powerful syndicate manipulating the world from the shadows. With Citadel’s fall, elite agents Mason Kane (Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Chopra Jonas) had their memories wiped as they narrowly escaped with their lives. They’ve remained hidden ever since, building new lives under new identities, unaware of their pasts. Until one night, when Mason is tracked down by his former Citadel colleague, Bernard Orlick (Tucci), who desperately needs his help to prevent Manticore from establishing a new world order. Mason seeks out his former partner, Nadia, and the two spies embark on a mission that takes them around the world in an effort to stop Manticore, all while contending with a relationship built on secrets, lies, and a dangerous-yet-undying love.