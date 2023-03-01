Kristen Bell has lined up her next project.

According to an announcement issued by Netflix on Wednesday, March 1, the star of such series as “Veronica Mars” and “The Good Place” has signed on for a new comedy for the streaming service.

The series was created by Erin Foster, daughter of Canadian uber-producer David Foster, whose behind-the-camera credits include working as staff writer on Ryan Murphy-produced sitcom “The New Normal”.

The series is described as “comedy centered on the unlikely relationship between an irreverent, outspoken, agnostic woman and an unconventional rabbi.” Bell will presumably be playing the woman, with the role of the rabbi yet to be cast.

Bell and Foster will also serve as exec producers on the project, along with her sister, Sara Foster, “Modern Family” co-creator Steve Levitan, Danielle Stokdyk (who worked with Bell on “Veronica Mars”) and Craig DiGregorio (whose credits include “Ash vs Evil Dead” and “Kevin Can F**k Himself”.

This isn’t Bell’s first project with Netflix; in 2021, she starred in the streamer’s thriller spoof “The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window”.