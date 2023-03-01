Amy Grant has some great news for fans, announcing Wednesday that she’s set to release a new single that represents her first new music in 10 years.

Appearing on the March 1 edition of “Today”, in which Craig Melvin interviewed her at her home, the six-time Grammy winner announced the impending release of “Trees We’ll Never See”, the first of two new tracks.

“Trees We’ll Never See” was written by Marshall Altman, who produced Grant’s How Mercy Looks From Here album, and Michael White; a second single was also recorded, and will be released later in the spring.

“So much creativity has been put on hold in my life, for all kinds of reasons,” said Grant about the new track.

“Last summer I was asked to sing on a new Cory Asbury song yet to be released. This might be one of the best songs I have heard in a long time. I was so glad they waited for me to heal up and get back to the studio,” she continued, referencing the injuries sustained from the August 2022 cycling accident that forced her to postpone her tour.

“Inspired by Cory’s beautiful song, Marshall Altman and I started talking about songs that we’ve written recently that affected us,” she added. “I played him one of mine. He played me one of his. His song was ‘Trees We’ll never See’. I loved it immediately and asked him if I could record it, and within two weeks, both songs were mixed and mastered!”

“Trees We’ll Never See” will be released on Friday, March 24.