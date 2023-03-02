An impressive array of more than 50 Canadian recording artists have pooled their talents for a new single to promote an excellent cause.

Produced by legendary Canadian music producer Bob Ezrin (who’s produced such artists as Lou Reed, Aerosmith, Pink Floyd and Alice Cooper), and executive produced by Randy Lennox (Loft Entertainment) and Carrie Mudd (Peacock Alley Entertainment), the anthem “What I Wouldn’t Do (North Star Calling)” weaves Serena Ryder’s inspiring message and profound lyrics from her song “What I Wouldn’t Do” with Leela Gilday’s sonically beautiful bridge from “North Star Calling”.

The single, released on March 2, kicks off Kids Help Phone‘s new initiative to help Canadian youth “feel out loud” and express their emotions in a safe and supported way, anchored by a fundraising goal of $300 million to reach every young person in Canada by 2024 by expanding access to Kids Help Phone’s e-mental health services.

Collectively calling themselves Feel Out Loud, the 50-plus artists include a pantheon of Canada’s best and brightest young talent, including Serena Ryder, Leela Gilday, Alessia Cara, JESSIA, Johnny Orlando, JP Saxe, Rêve, Roy Woods, The Reklaws, TOBi, Tyler Shaw and many more, along with the powerful addition of children’s choirs from both the Sarah McLachlan School of Music in Vancouver and Chief Jimmy Bruneau School in Behchokǫ̀, Northwest Territories.

READ MORE: Serena Ryder Teams Up With Shawn Hook For New Version Of ‘Used To You’, Drops Music Video Featuring Celebrated Canadians

“’What I Wouldn’t Do’ is a song about love, and I think learning to love ourselves is our most important journey in life,” shares Serena Ryder. “It’s an honour to reimagine the song with Leela Gilday, Bob Ezrin and all of the amazing musicians across Canada. I want to let young people know that it’s okay to not be okay, and there are caring, supportive people who are there for them, no judgement, no issue too big or too small. I hope as you listen to this song, you will be reminded we all have of our own struggles and needs, but help is available, Kids Help Phone is there”.

“We are honoured to contribute to this incredible cause,” added Ezrin and Lennox in a statement. “Nothing is more important to the health of our country than the mental health of all youth.”

READ MORE: Alessia Cara Sings A Swing Version Of The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber’s ‘Stay’ On ‘Fallon’

The complete list of artists in the video, by order of appearance, follows: