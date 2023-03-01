Katheryn Winnick is best known for playing shield maiden Lagertha in “Vikings” and the Canadian actress is now embracing a new role: ambassador for United24, the global initiative to support Ukraine, launched by Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Winnick shared a virtual conversation with Zelenskyy, which was shared via social media.

“Thank you very much for being with us. We are grateful that you have decided to become a United24 ambassador and that you are the first female ambassador from Canada, with whom we have many connections,” said President Zelenskyy, who also invited Winnick to visit Ukraine.

In her role as United24 ambassador, Winnick will focus on reconstruction efforts to rebuild houses in the Kyiv region that have been destroyed by Russian warfare.

“I understand how important it is for Ukrainian families to unite. People need to return home, rebuild their homes, so families can live together again,” said Winnick, whose parents are descendants of Ukrainian immigrants who fled Soviet authorities in 1940, eventually landing in Canada.

“I am proud of what you are doing and honoured to be on the United24 team,” she added.

Winnick joins an impressive list of United24 ambassadors, including singer and actress Barbra Streisand, “Star Wars” icon Mark Hamill, rock band Imagine Dragons, Balenciaga art director Demna, “Ray Donovan” star Liev Schreiber, director Michel Azanavicius, astronaut Scott Kelly, historian Timothy Snyder, country singer Brad Paisley, and prominent Ukrainian athletes Elina Svitolina, Andriy Shevchenko and Oleksandr Usyk.